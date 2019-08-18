EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — In 2012, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7976 seemed to be on its last legs.
The East Dubuque veterans organization was plagued by a steady decline in membership. By 2012, fewer than
25 remained, many of them in their 80s.
With a bleak outlook regarding changing that trend, officials appealed to the national VFW leaders to allow the East Dubuque group to merge with Galena VFW Post 2665.
The request was granted, but a similar trend was on the horizon for the Galena post.
Membership has fallen from 164 in 2013 to 123 today — a 25% drop.
Despite dwindling numbers, the organization continues to provide resources for local veterans and support the community at large.
VFW members regularly speak in schools, participate in community events and donate to local causes. Recently, the local post donated $1,100 to The Workshop in Galena, awarded five scholarships to Galena High School seniors and held a public remembrance program on Memorial Day.
Post Commander George Petitgout became active in the local VFW as a way to give back to veterans and the community, but the decline in membership has led to a heavier workload than he anticipated.
“It’s turned into a full-time job,” he said. “There’s not as many of us to keep doing all these things.”
Additionally, the membership continues to age. Ninety-two of the post’s 123 members are in their 70s, 80s or 90s.
“It’s something I worry about,” Petitgout said. “I think as time goes on, it will get tougher and tougher to establish membership.”
The trends at the Galena post are far from unique. The vast majority of veterans organizations across the country are struggling to fill their ranks as current members age and die.
Nationally, the VFW reported
1.17 million members this year —
1 million fewer than in 1992.
The VFW isn’t alone.
Dubuque’s American Legion Post 6 had 2,011 members in 2000. This year, only 680 members remain.
Despite that, this year the organization continued to hold breakfast and lunch benefits at its local clubhouse, distributed service awards to students, organized a public Flag Day celebration and helped put up flags in the city.
“A lot of these organizations are barely hanging on,” said Robert Felderman, a member and former commander for American Legion Post 6. “These past years have seen us whittling away.”
The heads of these organizations attribute the decline in membership to several factors, from the general decline in the number of veterans in the U.S. to the changing values of younger generations.
All agree that younger veterans will need to be recruited if the groups are going to survive. They have had mixed results in doing so thus far.
“We’re trying to bring in new members, but it’s just not easy to do,” said Jim Knautz, commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5274 in Platteville, Wis. “If we were to lose any of these organizations, it would hurt the community.”
Origins of declineThe Veterans of Foreign Wars was founded in 1899 to assist veterans of the Spanish-American and Philippine-
American wars.
In 1919, the U.S Congress chartered the American Legion to serve as an exclusive patriotic organization for veterans.
Both of these organizations saw a rise in membership following World War II and the Korean War, with the American Legion having as many as 3.3 million members.
As of late July, the Legion’s membership stood at 1.6 million.
But an increase might be on the horizon, after President Donald Trump recently signed the LEGION Act, which changed the parameters so that now any veteran enlisted in the military since Dec. 7, 1941 — the date of the attack on Pearl Harbor — is eligible to join the American Legion. The organization estimates the change made an additional
4.2 million veterans eligible.
For veterans, the organizations have provided a community that many needed after facing the horrors of war, and many more veterans groups and initiatives would be founded in their wake.
“Veterans didn’t talk about their time in war with their family,” said Jim Wagner, founder of Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque. “It was only with other veterans that they could be with people that knew what they had gone through.”
Local VFW and Legion posts became responsible for supplying veteran funeral details, advocating for veterans benefits and aiding disabled veterans.
As the organizations grew, so did their roles. Today, many are substantial nonprofit organizations in their communities, raising money for local initiatives and providing scholarships for students.
“We do a number of charitable things now,” Knautz said. “It’s essentially become a way for veterans to reach out and help the community.”
But those organizations have seen fewer and fewer veterans join their ranks. The initial slowdown started shortly after the Vietnam era, according to Knautz. After the Vietnam War, many veterans who returned home were not treated as heroes but rather as villains by residents who felt the war was unjust.
A number of Vietnam veterans chose to hide their service and would not associate with veterans organizations. Even today, local organizations still face challenges recruiting some Vietnam veterans.
“They were coming home from the war, and people were calling them baby killers,” said Richard Wearmouth, quartermaster for the Galena (Ill.) VFW Post. “We’re still trying to get some of them to join, but they’re just not interested.”
Membership numbers have continued to decline for many of these organizations.
Petitgout attributes the decline partly to the fact that there are fewer veterans than there used to be. The military draft resulted in about 16 million people serving in the military in World War II, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Another 5.7 million served in the Korean War.
In 1973, the military draft ended. Since then, America’s wars have been fought by volunteers. About 2.3 million service members served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
“Ending the draft had a huge impact on veterans organizations,” Petitgout said. “There are just less veterans out there, so there’s less people to recruit.”
Also contributing to that trend is the rapidly declining population of World War II and Korean War veterans, who at one point made up the backbone for many of these veterans organizations.
Fewer than 500,000 U.S. World War II veterans still were alive in 2018.
That decline is evidenced in local veterans groups. For example, the Galena VFW post is down 41 members from its 2013 total. Thirty-five of its members died during that time.
“A lot of our older veterans are
dying off,” Petitgout said. “We have less members and more funerals that we need details for.”
The younger generationOfficials with veterans organizations hope that the ranks could be replenished with a new generation of veterans, but efforts to attract them have had mixed results so far locally.
“The younger guys don’t have any interest in joining,” Knautz said. “We’re trying to get them, but it’s not easy.”
Felderman said many young veterans that he tries to recruit decline because they are too busy with work and family — something that many older veterans can relate to.
“I’ve been a member for 35 years, but I have only been really active for the past eight,” Felderman said. “They are still working, and they have a family. They don’t think they have time for something like the Legion.”
Local officials have tried to get creative. Petitgout said four veterans were pursued recently by his VFW post, which included an offer to cover their membership dues for the first year. At the end of the year, only one still expressed any interest.
“It’s hard to get people to commit,” Petitgout said. “We really have tried a lot of things.”
Local younger veterans have experienced those pushes to join.
Josh Langas, 32, served in the U.S. Air Force from 2008 to 2012. He hasn’t joined local veterans groups.
“I get so busy with my house, school and work that I don’t really have much time to be part of those organizations,” he said. “Right now, my duty is to my family.”
Ozzy Schiessl, 24, returned to his home in Dubuque in 2017 after a four-year tour with the Navy. Now attending the University of Dubuque, Schiessl has received membership inquiries from local veterans groups, but he is currently committed to his education and UD’s student veterans group.
“It’s not something I’m currently interested in, but I would look into it or something similar like a nonprofit after I’m out of college,” he said. “The UD group I’m in now is just more convenient.”
Brad Kluesner, 44, spent nearly
11 years in the Marines before coming home to Holy Cross in 2005. He intends to eventually join a veterans organization, but he believes recruitment campaigns targeted at younger veterans can be too aggressive.
“When you get out, you get bombarded by all these different groups wanting you to join,” he said. “They don’t leave you alone.”
He sees himself joining such a group down the road.
“I’m not ready yet,” Kluesner said. “When you get out, you have things you want to do. I want to live my life before getting into something like that.”
Other veterans organizations aim to evolve to the changing interests of the younger generations.
Rick Ernst, director of UD’s
Sgt. Jeffrey B. Dodge Veterans Center, works with local veterans organizations to try to attract younger members.
He has noticed that many younger veterans believe that organizations such as the American Legion and the VFW have nothing to offer them.
“I think there’s a stereotype that these groups are just a bunch of old guys drinking beer and playing cards, so there’s an attempt to change that image,” Ernst said.
In response, some organizations have held special events, such as yard game tournaments, to bring older and younger veterans together. Others have considered changes such as putting video games in clubhouses.
“We need to come up with something different,” Ernst said. “There’s a change with generations that I think needs to be addressed.”
In an effort to attract more members, Felderman said the Dubuque Legion post has hosted public events and worked with local schools to
allow veterans to speak with students.
“We are trying to keep the family focus,” Felderman said. “We’re getting into the baby steps, but we’re getting going on drawing more people to the Legion.”
Matt Donovan, with American Legion Post 528 in Cascade, Iowa, said technology now provides opportunities for veterans that previously were found through these types of organizations.
“People went through conflicts and saw things that they weren’t comfortable with, and the Legion gave them an outlet to share those things with other veterans,” Donovan said. “Today, it’s easy for veterans to find like-minded people to stay in contact with on social media. There’s no more disconnect.”
Kluesner said many veterans need a way to connect with others who have served, and social media has offered an easy avenue. He has stayed in touch with people he served with, thanks to Facebook groups he joined.
“Social media has helped a lot of vets stay in touch that usually wouldn’t be able to get connected,” he said. “These are your brothers. It’s them that you really want to stay connected with.”
Donovan said local Legions must remain a venue for veterans to share their experiences, but he also feels that the American Legion and VFW could improve their images and value to veterans by stressing increased support of securing veterans’ benefits and programming.
Donovan noted that many veterans coming out of the military lack experience and knowledge regarding available benefits and dealing with Veterans Affairs. Local veterans groups could provide a hub of experience and knowledge.
“The ability to grow is the understanding in the benefits,” Donovan said. “There are people still getting out of the military, and we can help them get through any of the pitfalls.”
The FUTURE of veterans groupsDespite declining membership, many local veterans groups remain financially stable, largely thanks to the past business transactions of previous leaders.
The Galena VFW’s headquarters is both a club for members and a fully operational bar on South Main Street. The building was bought by the VFW in 1956 and was paid off in 10 years. Today, the bar portion of the headquarters continues to bring in steady revenue.
“Financially, we are doing well,” Petitgout said. “We have been pretty well set up to be self-sustaining.”
Felderman said the Dubuque Legion secured its finances through the ownership of rental properties in the city.
“Financially, the declining numbers don’t have an impact on us,” Felderman said. “If we only had five members, we could still continue to operate.”
While the financial side of these organizations appears secure, the services provided to veterans through these groups is threatened with the decline in membership.
Knautz said his VFW post in Platteville supplies details at 20 to 25 military funerals per year.
While the ideal funeral detail consists of 11 members, Knautz said his VFW post often struggles to assemble 10.
The Platteville VFW also assists wounded and disabled veterans, helps organize “freedom flights” and holds charitable events for the community. With fewer members each year, Knautz said, it is becoming challenging to keep up with these services.
Services associated with the Dubuque American Legion already have been impacted by declining membership.
In early July, the Dubuque American Legion Auxiliary group, made up of people related to veterans to support veterans causes, was deactivated due to declining membership.
“You just don’t get anybody to join,” said Pat Paar, former vice president of the auxiliary. “Everybody is in their 80s, though. We couldn’t fill our officer positions.”
Felderman said the deactivation of the auxiliary group is being treated as temporary, and an initiative is underway to revive it.
While membership in veterans organizations might continue to fall in the near future, some leaders feel it is only a passing phase.
“The younger veterans right now are going to get older, and then they are going to join,” Felderman said. “I think this is temporary. We’re going to come back stronger.”
However, others are unsure of what the future holds.
For now, they keep soldiering on, hoping one day that a new generation will step in to take their place.
“Eventually, all of us older veterans are going to pass away, and someone is going to need to replace us,” Petitgout said.