The mouthwatering smells of tacos, carne asada, pupusas and more wafted down Seventh Street in Dubuque on Saturday as hundreds showed up for the second annual Dubuque Latinx Fiesta.
Upbeat music played from speakers as people moved from booth to booth, looking at vendors’ wares and chattering in a mix of Spanish and English. Several flags were hung up around the area, creating a wave of greens, yellows, blues and reds.
“I like that there’s people from many different countries, different parts of (Latin America),” said Walter Amaguaña, of Madison, Wis., who was selling colorful handmade goods at the event. “There’s people from Colombia, Nicaragua, lots of places. … It’s a place with equal opportunity.”
The annual celebration featured authentic Latin music, food, dancing and more. It was organized by local resource group Dubuque Unidos and sponsored by Loras College to give people a place to gather and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Event founder and organizer Yara Lopez said the event started last year following conversations among a group of young Latinos about the lack of area events geared toward the Hispanic community.
She said a major goal of the celebration was to highlight Latino culture and uplift diverse businesses.
“There’s not many spaces where they can showcase their stuff,” Lopez said of Hispanic entrepreneurs. “I’ve talked to some of the vendors who tried to establish businesses in Dubuque and were told, ‘No,’ so they go establish them somewhere else.”
Authentic Latin cuisine also was key to the celebration. The first 50 people at the event received free tacos, and people lined up throughout the event to grab lunch or a snack.
“My favorite part was eating the tacos,” said Sydney Williams, 9.
Sydney attended the event with Tiffany Williams and Nea Evans. Tiffany Williams said they attended the event both years it’s been held and plan to do so in the future, too.
“It’s important for us to explore different cultures and become aware of the people that we live in the world with,” she said.
Evans echoed that sentiment and added that her favorite part was seeing all the different fashions and accessories. She purchased a royal blue purse at one of the booths, which she proudly showed off during lunch.
“I love the fashion. I thought it was all so beautiful,” she said. “That’s definitely my favorite part is seeing all the different attire.”
Food was a major draw for Adrian Verdia, 14, of Dubuque. He said he invited several friends from school in hope of showing them more about Hispanic food and culture.
“(I came for) the food and the music,” he said. “I wanted to show (my friends) how good the food can be.”
Adrian’s mom, Tara Verdia, said the family moved to Dubuque eight years ago from Miami, Fla., and it’s been difficult since to find events that celebrate her kids’ Venezuelan heritage.
“It’s very hard to come by events that expose (the kids) to their culture,” Verdia said. “Things like this are really important for them to be around that and get to have all the food and music.”
Lopez said the group plans to have the event again next fall, with the goal of growing the celebration each year.
“The Latino community is growing fast in the area, so we just have to start making things for them as well,” she said.
