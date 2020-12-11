SAVANNA, Ill. -- The Carroll County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the man killed in a crash Thursday near Savanna.
Willie J. March, 73, of Rockford, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release.
The crash occurred at about 1:50 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 52 just west of Dauphin Road, about one mile east of Savanna. The release states that March was westbound when he lost control of his vehicle, which entered a ditch and crashed into a tree.
The crash remains under investigation.