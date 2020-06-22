The City of Dubuque and Dubuque County recently settled a lawsuit filed by a Black woman who alleged racial profiling and excessive force by law enforcement.
Tiffani L. Anderson, 45, of Dubuque, dropped her lawsuit against Dubuque police officer Ryan Scherrman and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Robert Freund earlier this month, according to court records.
Anderson was removed from her car and shot with a stun gun during a 2018 traffic stop for a seat belt violation. A jury found her guilty of interference with official acts but not guilty of interference with official acts resulting in injury.
Attorney Les Reddick, who is representing the city, county and their two employees, said the parties agreed to settle for $7,500 each, paid out by an Iowa government insurance provider.
“It was a claim we didn’t believe had any merit, but (it) came down to economics,” Reddick said of the cost of settlement versus proceeding to trial. “It’s not an admission of liability by the city or the county.”
Anderson’s attorney, Nate Borland, of West Des Moines, however, said he was unaware “of a municipality spending that kind of money unless they believe the claim is worth something.”
“I know the $15,000 will never address the harm caused to Tiffani, but it allows her to move on,” Borland told the Telegraph Herald.
The settlement comes as states and communities across the country debate police reforms following weeks of national protests and unrest since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck while in custody on May 25.
A series of peaceful protests, marches and rallies have been held in the Dubuque area calling for an end to police violence and racial injustice and inequality.
Speaking at one of the rallies, Anderson referenced her lawsuit.
“It is important here in Dubuque that they understand that this is a legitimate fear. It is a legitimate concern,” Anderson said, according to KCRG.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this month signed a bill banning most chokeholds by police. The new law also allows the Iowa attorney general to investigate deaths caused by officers and prohibits departments from rehiring officers who had been fired or who resigned for misconduct. It also requires annual training for law enforcement on de-escalation techniques and implicit bias.
The Dubuque Police Department’s use-of-force policy prohibits the holds “unless exigent circumstances leave them as a last resort” in defense of human life.
“There have been calls for de-escalation training and detailed use of force outlined in department policies. Most of those we’ve had in place for a number of years through our policies,” Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said. “It’s a matter of making sure the public is aware of them.”
He declined to comment on the settlement and Anderson’s comments.
The death of Floyd and other unarmed Black people at the hands of police have also sparked calls for increased civilian oversight of law enforcement.
The Dubuque Community-Police Relations Committee, established in 1993 through a memorandum of understanding with the NAACP in response to accusations of racism, hears complaints about police misconduct regarding civil rights or discrimination.
The committee’s role is limited to reviewing complaints of police misconduct and recommending operational or procedural changes to city and Police Department operations to ensure equal enforcement of the law, according to the city’s website. It does not make disciplinary decisions, referrals or recommendations.
Dalsing said he would not be opposed to granting additional civilian oversight.
“But that would have to have to come with a tremendous amount of training for anyone on an oversight committee so that they understand civil service law, union procedures ... and police use-of-force policies, practices and procedures,” he said. “We would not want someone making a decision on police policy and disciplinary procedures if not fully aware of police training and the law around use of force.”