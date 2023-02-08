COLESBURG, Iowa — A Delaware County man recently was sentenced to 25 years in prison for breaking into a school and a concession stand and stealing from a business.
Tanner D. Bailey, of Colesburg, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of second-degree theft.
As part of a plea deal, two counts of possession of burglar’s tools and one count of second-degree theft were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Associate Judge Stephanie Rattenborg.
Court documents state that Colesburg Community Development Group reported on July 28 that its concession stand at the softball complex on Parkview Court was broken into the night before. Two steel doors had been pried open with a pry bar, causing about $3,000 worth of damage.
On Aug. 2, documents state, Bailey “gained forcible entry” into Edgewood-Colesburg Elementary School using a battery-operated grinder. Bailey stole more than $1,500 worth of items from the school.
Bailey also “damaged the school entry door, left the freezer door open and frozen food spoiled, and destroyed school cabinets,” documents state. The total damage exceeded $1,500 but was less than $10,000.
A search warrant was executed at Bailey’s residence on Aug. 4. Several of the items stolen from the school were found, as well as candy bars stolen from the concession stand, documents state. The grinder and large pry bar believed to have been used on the concession stand doors also were found.
In addition, several items were identified as stolen from Bruggeman Lumber Inc., which reported a theft on July 28. Those items had a total value of more than $3,000.