Local moms who need to supplement their breast milk supply now can purchase donated milk at a Dubuque hospital.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, in partnership with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, recently established a breast milk dispensary at the hospital’s birth center. The dispensary officially became operational last week.
“Iowa City is where (Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa) is located, where they process the milk and test it for safety as far as things like that,” said Amy Blum, a lactation consultant at MercyOne. “We’re the first ones to get it up and running as a dispensary in Iowa, but they’re hoping to open more.”
Blum said the hospital already had been providing donated breast milk to patients at the hospital, but the dispensary allows anyone with a prescription to purchase donated milk for their baby.
The new offering provides an option for moms who need to supplement their milk supply for their child.
“By giving exclusively breast milk, it helps the health of the baby and mom, especially as they continue to meet their feeding goals,” Blum said. “Once formula is introduced, the likelihood of continuing to breastfeed decreases over time.”
The dispensary will also help users save on costs. Tara Lynch, also a lactation consultant at MercyOne, said people previously would have paid to have Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa ship milk to them, with shipping costs coming in at over $50.
“That shipping cost is substantial,” Lynch said. “If we can save them that extra stress, that financial stress, and make it more readily available so they can get it the day they need it, that’s a great option.”
Blum said milk from the dispensary is $15 per 100 milliliters to cover the cost of processing and screening. She said people can purchase milk seven days a week and can call the birth center for more information.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center is also a milk collection depot, so people can donate milk at the hospital after going through the screening process.
“Mothers that have donated, they just say how overwhelmingly gracious they feel to be able to help other moms out,” Lynch said. “As any new parent knows, the beginning few weeks and days are challenging. It’s nice when moms can support each other.”
Jenni Scott, manager of family birthing suites at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, said the hospital does not currently have a milk dispensary but is working on implementing one for the future.
“I think this is a great addition to our community,” Scott said of the MercyOne dispensary. “Breastfeeding is one of the top goals to establish nationwide, worldwide for healthy babies. ... That’s something I’m really proud of in the community, that we jointly work together for everyone in the community.”
Scott said Finley provides donor breast milk from Mother’s Milk Bank of Iowa to babies at the hospital. She added that the hospital also has a breastfeeding support group, and Laura Knabel, a certified lactation counselor, also has started a group at the Visiting Nurses Association.
“Attending the support groups not only helps you with establishing a great feed, but it also gets (moms) out of the house and connecting with other moms,” Scott said. “It shows that you are not going through this alone.”
(1) comment
You can bet Mercy Hospitals is making money off of the DONATED milk. Mercy does nothing for free and they are the most money hungry hospital I've ever seen.
