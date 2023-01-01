Memorable meteorological moments were few and far between in the Dubuque area this year.
The area experienced a relative lack of snow at the start of 2022, warmer-than-usual weather in May, low river levels in the summer and fewer severe storms than normal.
“Northeast Iowa was the quiet corner of the state,” said Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan
The National Weather Service reports 31.43 inches of precipitation fell from Jan. 1 through Thursday at Dubuque Regional Airport — more than 6.5 inches lower than normal for the city’s official reporting site. A total of 30.36 inches fell at Lock and Dam No. 11.
“That makes it the 28th-driest year on record in Dubuque since 1937,” Glisan said.
He said a lack of severe weather contributed to the dry conditions, since the area lacked frequent thunderstorms to add to rainfall totals. The lack of major storms was reflected throughout the tri-state area.
“It was good to have a quiet year,” said Steve Braun, Grant County, Wis., emergency management director. “We’ve had a couple of very bad years for weather, with the Boscobel tornado (of August 2021) and flash-flood events, so we were fortunate to not have that this year.”
Many of the year’s notable weather events reflect the overall dry conditions of the quiet year.
SNOWFALL SHORTFALL
A snowstorm swept into the Dubuque area on New Year’s Day in 2022. Dubuque received 4.3 inches of snow, while some locations in the tri-state area received more than 5 inches.
Instead of a sign of things to come, that snow was a bit of an anomaly. Dubuque only received 5.2 inches during the rest of January, ending the month with a below-normal 9.5 inches. Dubuque also received below-normal snowfall amounts in February and March, with 6.5 inches and 5.6 inches, respectively.
Dubuque’s 2021-2022 winter season ended with a total of 31.9 inches, 10.6 inches below the city’s normal of 42.5 inches. Dubuque has received 9.4 inches so far during the winter of 2022-23.
MAY RECORDS FALL
Springtime temperatures were warm this year. Dubuque broke high temperature records on two consecutive days in May.
Dubuque broke a 125-year-old daily temperature record when the high reached 92 degrees on May 11. The previous mark of 90 was set in 1897.
Another record fell May 12, when the high reached 93 degrees. That mark topped the previous high for the date, 90 degrees, set in 1896.
Dubuque recorded 10 days of high temperatures of 80 degrees or higher during the month, when the temperature usually ranges from the mid-60s to low 70s.
FEW STORMS LOCALLY
The relatively quiet severe weather season kicked off March 5, as storms swept Iowa.
“We got pretty lucky with the damage — we had a few outbuildings destroyed in the storms, but nothing widespread,” said Tom Berger, Dubuque County Emergency Management director.
Locally, New Vienna reported a 65-mph wind gust and winds blew a tree onto a power line in the Holy Cross area on March 5.
More widespread severe weather occurred June 15, with wind damage reported in Epworth, Iowa, and in the Grant County communities of Patch Grove, Livingston and Glen Haven.
Early-morning storms on consecutive days in July brought strong winds and hail. The Dubuque airport reported a 62-mph wind gust at about 3 a.m. July 23 and a 67-mph gust around 1 a.m. July 24.
Although Iowa reported 42 tornadoes statewide in 2022, none touched down in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque or Jackson counties. The closest reported twister was a funnel cloud that briefly touched down near Scotch Grove in Jones County. Scotch Grove is about 10 miles southwest of Cascade.
There were no reported tornadoes in Crawford, Grant, Iowa or Lafayette counties in Wisconsin or in Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
FLASH FLOODING IN JO DAVIESS COUNTYThe year wasn’t completely without significant storms.
Heavy rain triggered flash flooding on July 5 and Aug. 8 in eastern Jo Daviess County. Some areas received as much as 6.5 inches of rain in 48 hours leading to the Aug. 8 flooding.
DRY SEPTEMBER
It barely rained in September. Only 0.6 inches fell at the Dubuque airport during the month, and 0.57 inches of that fell during one 24-hour period, according to the weather service. That meager monthly total was 3.22 inches below normal.
“With the dry conditions we had, we had a few grass fires, but nothing widespread where we had to have a burn ban,” Berger said.
Neighboring Delaware County was under a burn ban in October because of increased risk of grass fires brought on by dry conditions.
Dry conditions in the region also contributed to low Mississippi River levels. The low river meant that the American Queen cruise ship was unable to stop in Dubuque on Sept. 1, and crews had to perform emergency dredging early in September to ensure other cruise line vessels could safely dock.
