MANCHESTER, Iowa — With the recent opening of a new obstetrics unit, officials say Regional Medical Center in Manchester offers a facility for the city, county and outlying areas for obstetric services for decades to come.
The unit is in the former medical-surgical unit of the hospital and offers state-of-the-art care and services for expectant mothers and their families.
The unit has five LDRP (Labor, Delivery, Recovery and Postpartum) rooms. LeAnn Fenton, acute care director at RMC, explained the advantages of the new rooms.
“When a woman comes into our facility in labor, she will deliver and stay in a LDRP room throughout her entire hospital stay,” Fenton said. “In the rooms are also a warming cabinet with all of the resuscitative equipment we would need for a newborn right there in the room.”
The LDRP rooms are divided into three areas — a nurse zone, a patient zone and a family zone. A couch in the room pulls out into a bed, allowing family members to remain in the room with the mother and the newborn.
The $2 million project answers a need for obstetrics services in northeast Iowa, according to Fenton.
“There are 56 hospitals in Iowa that deliver babies,” she said. “Since 2018, 15 hospitals have stopped delivering babies. We are the only hospital in Delaware County offering obstetrics services and probably the only hospital in about a 45-mile radius to do so. We are very lucky the community and Regional Medical Center is supporting offering obstetric services here.”
The hospital has nine providers who deliver babies, including Dr. Grace Wang, six family practice providers and two nurse-midwives. According to Fenton, the hospital is lucky in that regard.
“Sometimes small rural facilities have a hard time attracting OB providers and then they are taking calls every night. It burns them out,” Fenton said. “We are lucky, we have good depth with our OB providers here.”
The unit also has a nursery where babies can go if the need arises.
“Babies are typically in the room with the mother and family as much as possible,” Fenton said. “But if a baby needs oxygen therapy or IV therapy, they do go to the nursery for that. Otherwise, the babies are born and we put them right up on mom’s chest and we do everything right in the room with the parents and families.”
Fenton said RMC delivers on average 200 babies per year. In addition to that, they see over 1,000 OB outpatients in a typical year. Staff at the facility offer childbirth education classes and sibling classes, as well as breastfeeding support and classes.
The OB unit offers families a chance to begin their relationship with RMC and their providers.
“When a woman has a baby here, that typically kind of establishes that family’s health care, so if they deliver here, a lot of times they will stay with that provider or that group of providers,” Fenton said. She also said with satellite Regional Family Health offices in Strawberry Point, Edgewood, Dyersville, Hopkinton and Winthrop, they continue to bring in families from the area.
“This is a tremendous investment in the hospital and in Delaware County. We are excited to have the resources to continue to deliver babies here,” Fenton added.