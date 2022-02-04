A man has been charged after authorities said his son brought his gun to Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA as well as a school in Dyersville, Iowa.
Peter J. Halligan, 54, of Oelwein, Iowa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Fayette County with making firearms available to a minor, a serious misdemeanor. His next court hearing is set for March 15.
Court documents state that Halligan purchased a .22-caliber revolver and kept it at his residence. He failed to secure the handgun, and his son took the weapon from a dresser drawer and displayed it on two separate occasions, according to court documents.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said authorities determined that the 12-year-old boy showed the firearm to other youth at the Dubuque Y on Jan. 3.
“The (Dubuque County) Sheriff’s Department was notified of that by a parent, and we investigated,” McClimon said. “We then notified Dyersville (police) overnight on Jan. 3.”
Dyersville Police Chief Brent Schroeder also confirmed that Halligan’s arrest was related to an incident on Jan. 4 when police discovered the handgun in the backpack of a student, Halligan’s son, at St. Francis Xavier School.
A press release issued on Jan. 4 by Dyersville police stated that “the student was located and immediately detained by officers at the school prior to the start of the school day” and noted that “the handgun was not displayed or used in a threatening manner, nor were any threats made.”
Court documents state that the juvenile took ammunition for the gun as well, and the ammunition was found in the gun at school.
The boy faces a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor in relation to the Dubuque Y incident, McClimon said.
Schroeder said the boy faces a charge of carrying firearms on school grounds in relation to the Dyersville incident.