Work on a walking trail and pedestrian crossing at Iowa 3 north of Dubuque is progressing visibly ahead of a fall completion date. But county residents and elected officials still have questions about safety at the crossing.

The project will connect Iowa 3 to a pair of roundabouts near John Deere Dubuque Works via a walking trail being constructed along West John Deere Road, as part of a larger $6.8 million, state-funded project aimed at improving traffic flow and safety in the area.

Recommended for you