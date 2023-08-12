Work on a walking trail and pedestrian crossing at Iowa 3 north of Dubuque is progressing visibly ahead of a fall completion date. But county residents and elected officials still have questions about safety at the crossing.
The project will connect Iowa 3 to a pair of roundabouts near John Deere Dubuque Works via a walking trail being constructed along West John Deere Road, as part of a larger $6.8 million, state-funded project aimed at improving traffic flow and safety in the area.
The pedestrian crossing — now nearing completion on Iowa 3 — is designed to connect the walking trail to the Heritage Trail by way of a yet-to-be-designed path on the west side of the highway. State officials plan to turn the walking trail over to Dubuque County Conservation after completion, which is scheduled for November.
The trail connection includes an at-grade crossing of Iowa 3, a four-lane highway, which has raised safety questions from residents and elected officials.
Dubuque County Engineer Russell Weber said Friday that the pedestrian crossing includes as many safety features as could be negotiated among the county, state and state’s consultants within the project’s budget and the realities of the terrain.
“I do know that the design consultant put forth different scenarios on how that would look,” he said. “They went back and forth with the state Traffic and Safety agency (within the Iowa Department of Transportation). They ultimately ended with the option they thought was best and which did meet the standards of Traffic and Safety. What’s already out there is done. It’s a lighted traffic signal. You push the button. The light will (alert) traffic. Then, there’s the raised median so pedestrians can stop and it will separate traffic on Highway 3.”
Before the state and consultants settled on the current design, they considered turning the walking path south along the highway to meet the Heritage Trail’s existing pedestrian overpass of Iowa 3. That was the preference of Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff — a retired longtime roads captain for the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
“I would have liked to have seen them take the path up (Iowa 3) to the other pedestrian crossing,” he said Friday. “The problem then would be where you’re going to get all of the (soil) filling because they would want it even with the road. That wouldn’t work because of the wetlands there. So this is the option that the state came up with.”
Pothoff said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the safety features included in the pedestrian crossing.
“They are putting a lot of safeguards in place,” he said. “The median area is supposed to be a refuge for people crossing. You can wait for any traffic coming and then get across. It adds some safety to it, there’s no doubt about that. And it’ll be a crossing light like a school light. Traffic is supposed to stop. But time will tell.”
Pothoff said the county will have to educate both drivers and pedestrians as much as possible about the crossing’s proper use.
“It could be a dangerous spot,” he said. “I know how people drive in that area. Where those lanes come together, it seems like people are always trying to get ahead of someone. But there is really not much we can do about it as the county, because it’s the state’s project.”
Iowa Department of Transportation officials did not respond to requests for comment on Friday. Foth, the consultant that designed the project, also did not respond to requests for comment.
Weber said he continues to field questions about the crossing and gives as much information as he has.
“I’m just responding to an email from a resident now,” he said when answering a phone call from the Telegraph Herald. “There are a lot of questions.”