GALENA, Ill. — A local land conservancy organization has transferred almost 500 acres to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which will manage the property as part of its state parks system.
Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation announced that earlier this year, it transferred its 159-acre Oneota Preserve, located just outside of Hanover, and its 333-acre Dvorak Property, located in rural Stockton, to the DNR.
The Oneota Preserve now is part of the Hanover Bluff State Natural Area, while the Dvorak Property is part of Apple River Canyon State Park.
Foundation Executive Director Steve Barg said the transfers will allow the areas to be managed collectively with the larger state parks that they abut.
“If (JDCF) held these properties, we would be managing them not as part of a whole greater unit but as a single holding,” Barg said. “This way, trails and amenities can be connected, and land management activities, reforestation (and) developing prairies can all be done in conjunction with a much larger unit.”
JDCF bought the Oneota Preserve in 2016 and the Dvorak Property in 2019. Barg said both properties were purchased with the intent to eventually transfer them to the DNR.
“They’re a big state bureaucracy, and we’re not, so we’re able to move more quickly and nimbly through the acquisition process,” he said.
In an emailed statement, DNR officials expressed appreciation for the partnership with the local foundation.
“The JDCF is a valued partner on natural areas protection to help our shared mission of preserving and enhancing those areas for citizens to enjoy for generations to come,” officials wrote.
Both properties are open to the public for fishing, wildlife watching and hiking. The DNR aims to eventually add parking as needed to allow easier access for visitors.
Barg noted that JDCF has transferred property to the DNR in the past, including an area of land known as Eagles Nest Land and Water Reserve, also located near Hanover Bluff State Natural Area.
He said such partnerships between government organizations and private land conservancies are “not uncommon,” as they can offer a more cost-effective method of managing natural resources.
“Everybody wants to see wise use of tax dollars, and public-private partnerships generally lead to good projects that are less costly,” he said.