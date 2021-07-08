One person was injured Tuesday in a four-vehicle crash in Dubuque.
Janice L. Freiburger, 68, of Peosta, Iowa, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report obtained Wednesday.
The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dodge Street and Cedar Cross Road. The report states that Dana A. Mentz, 54, of Dubuque, was waiting for traffic to move on Dodge when he thought he saw traffic moving forward. Mentz then started to move forward, crashing into the rear of Freiburger’s vehicle. That caused Freiburger to rear-end Lisa M. Smith, 55, of Dubuque, which caused Smith to rear-end Barbara L. Evans, 34, of Dubuque.
Mentz was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.