CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade’s ninth annual Wing and Brew Fest offered a truly eclectic showcase of seasonings.
At Papa’s Smokehouse (“Est: Several grandkids ago”), participants could choose between a peppered parmesan rub, a southern-style white sauce dubbed ‘Bama Blanco, or its Big Stinger sweet and spicy barbeque sauce.
Grace’s Place offered a triple threat of barbecue, tutti-frutti and sweet chili. Big Tater’s BBQ grilled its wings with a Dr. Pepper and barbeque whiskey sauce, while Nick Wood offered the choice of a Jack and Coke wing with a peach rub or a lemon-pepper rub with a blueberry sauce — the latter the courtesy of Nick’s mom, Cheryl, proprietor of the neighboring Cheryl’s Flour Garden.
“I compromised,” Cheryl Wood confided. “I didn’t do the raspberry white chocolate wing.”
Sponsored by local businesses and the Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce, the annual competition helps kick off the summer season with live music, ice cream, a selection of craft beer and wings aplenty. A couple hundred people turned out early Saturday for the food and the spring sunshine.
The four wing vendors were a scrappy crowd, with a number actually hailing from Dubuque — Wood, who grilled in a truck-hauled smoker, was entered under the Flour Garden name, while the eponymous Tater Rettemeier grilled alongside his buddy, Cascade local Jake Schemmel.
Tony Foeller, who’s Papa’s Smokehouse was participating for its second year, was proud of his humble origins.
“We’re just a dad and his two little boys,” said Foeller, indicating toward his visibly adult sons, Alex and Paul.
The wings were to be judged across four categories: best presentation, most original sauce, best overall and people’s choice.
The judges, a black-clad council of elders, among which Moski’s BBQ proprietor and 2018’s traditional sauce winner Brice Morris could be spotted, crowded around a picnic table in a gazebo overlooking the Maquoketa River, deep in analysis and unavailable to the press.
A cursory survey of the 3:30 p.m. crowd suggested Big Tater’s wings held broad popular support.
Jeremy Reiter, who’d been to few wing fests in his day but eaten a great number of wings, was taken by the Dr. Pepper-whiskey combination, though he had his criticisms.
“I like wings that start off sweet and have a little kick at the end,” Reiter said. “These didn’t quite have the kick at the end, but they’re still good.”
Chapin Maiers proclaimed Papa’s parmesan wings “delicious — like, really good,” but its Bee Stinger only “mid-grade.”
Big Tater’s, though, was “perfect.”
The more underdog options had their fans as well, though. Bailey Douglas declared herself a fan of Cheryl’s blueberry wings.
“I liked them because they were smoked,” she said. “That melded with the blueberry really well.”
She was, admittedly, a biased candidate: she and Cheryl were neighbors.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
