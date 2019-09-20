Authorities said one person was injured in a head-on crash Thursday morning that a driver blamed on heavy rain.
Thomas J. Carroll, 73, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 6 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 52 near Key West. The report states that Jasmine M. Hartley-Chapmond, 25, of Galena, Ill., was northbound on the highway when she crashed into Carroll’s vehicle, which was legally parked pointing south on the right-hand shoulder.
Hartley-Chapmond was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.