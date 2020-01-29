The Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools seeks nominations for the 2020 Distinguished Hometown Alumni Award.
The award recognizes graduates of the Dubuque Community School District who live in the area and “have made a significant impact in the community and public schools,” according to a press release.
The winner will be honored at the foundation’s Enhancing Excellence luncheon on March 31.
Nomination forms are available at dbqfoundation.org/FDPS or by calling 563-588-2700. They are due by Monday, Feb. 3.