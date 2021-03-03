Question: Dubuque has a place to take cans, bottles and glass to be recycled. What about plastic bags?
Answer: There is no public drop point to recycle plastic bags in Dubuque, according to Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency Education and Communication Coordinator Bev Wagner.
However, she noted that many stores have containers into which customers can deposit their plastic bags for recycling.
Putting plastic bags in curbside recycling containers or other public recycling bins contaminates the container and causes issues at recycling facilities, Wagner said.
Wagner recommended avoiding plastic bag use. However, this was difficult at times during the COVID-19 pandemic when some stores stopped allowing customers to bring in reusable bags.
“I found out when I went to the grocery store the other day that they’re allowing reusable bags again, so that’s good news,” Wagner said. “One of the easiest ways (to reduce plastic bag use) is to refuse a bag when you don’t need it. How many times do we go to the grocery store and buy only one or two things?”
For those wondering what items can be recycled in the city, Wagner said Dubuque residents can look on the City of Dubuque website or the DMASWA website for a more general overview.
Question: What happened to the City of Dubuque’s plan to convert vehicles to compressed natural gas?
Answer: The City of Dubuque has three trucks in its fleet that can be powered by CNG, according to Public Works Director John Klostermann. The trucks were purchased in 2017 through a partnership among the city, Black Hills Energy and Rainbo Oil Co.
“This was meant to be a pilot program,” Klostermann said. “We’ve been keeping an eye out on how those things are performing both in use and how they perform in terms of cost savings.”
He said the initial idea was to use CNG-powered vehicles because their emissions are better for the environment than diesel trucks, despite the fact that the trucks cost 10% to 34% more than their diesel counterparts. CNG also was supposed to save the city fuel money over time.
However, Klostermann said diesel fuel prices did the opposite of what was predicted and dropped in recent years. He added that staff also have found that CNG-powered vehicles also get slightly less mileage per gallon than diesel vehicles.
The CNG trucks perform well for the city, he said, and their engines are quieter than diesel ones. But there are no current plans to expand the pilot program.
“We’re continuing to monitor cost and performance with these vehicles,” Klostermann said. “There’s no reason why we would do anything different with them at this time. We’ll learn from these three trucks how we move forward with other pieces of equipment.”