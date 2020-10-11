Online registration begins Monday, Oct. 12, for the annual Christmas assistance program of The Salvation Army of Dubuque.

Registration can be made by visiting centralusa.salvationarmy.org/Dubuque through Nov. 6, or until all available spots are filled, according to a press release. People without internet access may call 563-556-1573 for assistance.

After registering, parents or guardians who sign up for Christmas toys may choose an appointment time for distribution. Those who sign up for Christmas food will receive a voucher in the mail.

