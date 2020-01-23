Iowa Rep. Andy McKean always has advocated for condensing Iowa’s political campaign process and finding ways to take some of the money out of it.
But the Anamosa Democrat said he is being practical in his quest for re-election in November. McKean argued that his opponent, Cascade dentist Steve Bradley, will be well-funded and supported by a Republican operation eager to reclaim the Iowa House of Representatives District 58 seat after McKean switched parties last year.
“These campaigns are getting much too long, and they’re starting much too soon,” McKean said. “But yet you have to be a realist, and when you’re facing a tough race, you can’t just sit on your hands.”
According to documents submitted by this week’s deadline to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, McKean is well-situated, financially, when compared to other eastern Iowa candidates.
His $55,821.51 fundraising haul in 2019 was far and away the largest of any statehouse candidate in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties.
Meanwhile, Bradley raised $23,865 in 2019. He noted that he has only been on the campaign trail since August, while McKean is a seasoned veteran in Des Moines.
“I’m a hard worker,” said Bradley. “I’m not a politician. And the guy I’m running against is a 40-year politician.”
McKean served in the Iowa House from 1979 to 1993, when he moved to the Iowa Senate, where he served until 2003. At that time, he joined the Jones County Board of Supervisors, serving through 2011, before rejoining the Iowa House in 2017.
Lawmakers in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois recently filed campaign finance disclosure documents with their respective state regulatory boards. This story highlights those who will be up for election in November.
DISTRICT 58
McKean made international headlines in 2019 when he, then the Iowa Legislature’s longest-serving Republican, publicly cut ties with his former party. He cited several concerns, but he highlighted his distaste for the behavior of the party’s “standard-bearer,” President Donald Trump.
That hasn’t exactly endeared McKean to those in his former party.
“They don’t like Andy,” Bradley said. “They don’t like it that he switched from being a Republican to a Democrat.”
McKean said he is proud of the number of individual fundraising contributions he had received and the fact that more than 70% of the money raised came from the state of Iowa.
“What I really concentrated on was just individuals,” he said. “It’s mostly just folks from around the area and elsewhere who want to support me.”
Bradley, who described the District 58 race as “key” for Republicans, said he has been “pounding the pavement,” meeting with prospective constituents eager for a conservative voice in Des Moines. The district covers portions of Dubuque and Jones counties and all of Jackson County.
“I’m in it to win it,” Bradley said. “I’m a very staunch conservative.”
ELSEWHERE IN IOWA
Republican Jennifer Smith seeks to challenge Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, in November for the District 50 seat, which represents Dubuque.
Jochum started 2019 with $6,860.65 cash on hand and ended with $33,711 in contributions. She spent $1,991.40, giving her $38,580.25 to work with going into 2020.
“My agenda is putting Iowa working families first (by) investing in educating our children, making sure higher ed is affordable (and providing) affordable quality child care,” Jochum said in an emailed statement.
Smith, the former chairwoman of the Dubuque County Republican Party, raised $9,418.17 in 2019. She spent $4,320.60, leaving her with $5,097.57 on hand.
She did not respond Wednesday to a request seeking comment for this story.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundren, R-Peosta, holds the District 57 seat that represents much of Dubuque County in the Iowa House. She started 2019 with $4,492.08 and raised $28,820.
Lundgren spent $8,858.17 last year, leaving her with $24,453.91.
“I have always considered that my main purpose is to serve my constituents and to listen to them about their issues and concerns,” Lundgren said via email. “Being accessible for discussions, even if we disagree on solutions has launched us into the beginning of a successful campaign year financially.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, represents District 99, one of two House districts based within the city of Dubuque.
The first-term lawmaker started 2019 with $5,002.58 on hand and collected another $27,491.20 over the course of the year. She spent $5,092.01, leaving her with $27,401.77.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, represents the rest of the city in District 100. He started the year with $9,385.86, received another $13,250 and spent $7,310.88, leaving him with $15,324.98 cash on hand.
Lee Hein, a Republican from Monticello, represents Jones County in Iowa House District 96 seat. He started the period with $6,799, collected $42,305 and spent $1,570.99, leaving him with $47,533.01.
Anne Osmundson, a Republican from Voga, holds the District 56 seat, which covers most of Clayton County. She started 2019 with $3,332.58, received $21,992 and spent $3,764.11, leaving her with $21,560.47.
Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, has represented District 48 since 2012. The district includes part of Delaware and Jones counties. He started 2019 with $893.07 on hand, raised $34,678.29 and spent $8,121.04, leaving him with $27,450.32.
WISCONSIN AND ILLINOIS
State lawmakers in Wisconsin and Illinois also recently filed campaign finance disclosure reports. The Wisconsin reports cover the last six months of 2019, while the Illinois reports focus on the year’s final quarter.
Wisconsin Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, had $60,476.33 in the bank as of July 1. She collected another $56,130.09 and spent $7,125.14, leaving her with $109,481.28 on hand as of the end of 2019.
Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, started the period with $19,650.66, received $10,783 and spent $4,394.82, leaving his campaign with $26,038.84.
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, started with $54,125.91, raised $3,850 and spent $3,878.45, leaving him with $54,097.46.
In Illinois, Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, had $32,405.83 as of October, collected $8,105 and spent $13,396.89, leaving him with $27,113.94 at the end of the year.