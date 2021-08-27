Saturday, Alliant Amphitheater, 600 Star Brewery Dr.
Noon to 10 p.m. A cultural celebration of Irish music, dance, food and drink. Live music throughout the day, including a military veteran salute at noon, featuring Dubuque Fire Pipes and Drums. Gaelic Storm will perform at 8:30 p.m. Cost: $10 in advance; $12 at the door; free for ages 10 and younger. More information: www.IrishHooley.org.
14th annual Peosta Community Days
Saturday, Peosta (Iowa) Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road.
2:30 to 9:30 p.m. Parade, amusements and rides, contests, live music, food and drink, fireworks and more. Parade beings at 3:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Cost: Free admission. Ride bracelets are $10; $2 each for individual tickets. More information: www.facebook.com/PeostaDays.
Midwest Garlic Fest
Saturday, Terrapin Park, Elizabeth, Ill.
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Browse local vendors selling garlic and garlic-related food items. Enjoy local garlic-themed dishes, beer, wine, live entertainment and children’s activities. Cost: Free. More information: www.midwestgarlicfest.com.
1 to 4:30 p.m. Sample the wares of vendors, including craft brewers, wineries, cheesemakers, homebrewers and charcutiers. Live music and tours of the National Brewery Museum. Admission: $49; $10 designated driver; $59 VIP (including early entry at noon). More information: www.PotosiBrewery.com.
Grant’s Home Front Encampment
Saturday and Sunday, Depot Park, Galena, Ill.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. More than 150 reenactors will recreate a Civil War encampment in Depot Park. Meet General Grant, learn to march with the soldiers, learn how cooking was done over open campfires and how cannons were used during the war. The Battle of Fever River will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 for ages 12 and older; free for ages 11 and younger. More information: https://bit.ly/3ksPMYb.
Marys & Mimosas
Sunday, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
11 a.m. Enjoy bottomless mimosas, a Bloody Mary bar, brunch samples from local vendors, music, games and more. Proceeds benefit Steeple Square. Ages 21 and over. Cost: $45 in advance; $55 at the door. More information: www.steeplesquare.com.