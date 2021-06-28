A story about unusually low Mississippi River levels was the most-read article on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from June 21 through Sunday.
1.) Low Mississippi River levels keep local boaters landlocked
2.) Biz Buzz Tuesday: Galena couple to open bakery; manufacturer slashes jobs; bar finds new life in Hazel Green
3.) Biz Buzz Monday: Bar and grill begins new chapter with Hazel Green location
4.) Cleanup underway after ‘short-lived’ tornado causes significant damage outside Bernard
5.) Authorities: Man in stolen vehicle arrested after 110-mph chase in Dubuque County
6.) Man dies after being struck by train in Jo Daviess County
7.) Dubuque to decontaminate 3 properties
8.) Judge orders no more communication with jurors in Dubuque man’s murder trial
9.) Golden opportunities ahead for Wahlert’s Specht
10.) Patrol: Jones County teen killed in crash