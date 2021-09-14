Sorry, an error occurred.
BELLEVUE, Iowa -- The City of Bellevue and East Central Intergovernmental Association invite citizens to a public input meeting discussing the city’s comprehensive plan.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at the Bellevue Community Center, 1700 State St.
A press release states that the meeting is part of a broader effort to update the city’s comprehensive plan, led by the Bellevue Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee.
For more information, visit https://bellevueplan.ecia.org or contact Dan Fox at 563-556-4166 or dfox@ecia.org.