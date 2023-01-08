The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Bobby B. Robinson, 33, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Friday in Dyersville on a warrant charging assault with injury.
  • Christopher E. Ailes-Jones Jr., 25, of 614 W. 17th St., was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and obstruction of emergency communications.