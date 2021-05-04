ASBURY, Iowa -- The City of Asbury will offer a spring garbage pickup, community shredding and electronic recycling services.
Residents can set out large items and garbage curbside by 6 a.m. Saturday, May 8, for pickup. Regular items will be picked up at no charge. A large item tag is required for water heaters, appliances, bicycles, weight benches and treadmills, furniture, mattresses and gas grills. Propane tanks are prohibited. Large item tags are $15 and can be purchased at City Hall.
From 9 a.m. to noon, residents also can drop off paper to be shredded at the Dittmer shred truck in the City Hall parking lot. Shredding is free.
From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, residents can drop off old electronics at Cloie Creek Park, 3301 Sanibel Lane. Computers, monitors, laptops, cellphones, printers, fax machines and scanners are free. Small televisions will be accepted for $25.
For more information, visit www.cityofasbury.org.