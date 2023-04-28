A Delaware County woman testified Thursday during her murder trial that she shot her boyfriend to defend herself during a physical fight.
Danielle S. Weiner, 35, of Ryan, Iowa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree murder in the Feb. 8, 2021, shooting death of Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Ill.
The trial, which began Tuesday with jury selection, is being held at the Dubuque County Courthouse following a motion for change of venue due to pre-trial publicity of the case.
Weiner — the only witness called by the defense — took the stand Thursday, saying she acted in self-defense when she fired the shot at Hierrezuelo.
“I felt he was going to kill me,” she said. “He didn’t even look like the same person. I just felt I was going to die. … To kill Devon was not my goal, but it was my goal to stop the threat.”
Weiner said she had been dating Hierrezuelo on and off for five years prior to the incident. She also said Hierrezuelo’s drinking became worse over time, and he would get physical with her when angry.
Weiner also testified that she had been in four previous relationships in which she suffered physical abuse, with one of those relationships including a 2016 incident in which she swung a knife at her attacker. Weiner was not charged in that incident.
Weiner said that on Feb. 7, 2021, she and Hierrezuelo began hanging out around 4 or 5 p.m. She said they eventually left for a gas station after Hierrezuelo got his debit card out of her safe.
Once they arrived back in the parking lot at Weiner’s apartment, Weiner said, she told Hierrezuelo that she was sleeping with his friend, and Hierrezuelo punched her multiple times before she was able to leave the vehicle.
She said Hierrezuelo tackled her into the snow and put his hand on her mouth and nose, causing her not to be able to breathe.
Weiner was able to get away and run to her apartment, but the fight continued inside the residence, she said.
The fight moved from the living room area to the bedroom, where Wiener said Hierrezuelo hit her and caused her to go over the bed.
It was at this point Weiner said she felt she was going to die. Her firearm was located in the safe in the bedroom.
“He never locked or closed (the safe) when he got his debit card,” Weiner said. “I grabbed the firearm, stood straight up and fired one shot.”
Weiner said she searched for her cell phone for about four or five minutes, a task hindered by the fact that she could not see without her glasses.
It was while she was on the phone with 911 that Weiner moved Hierrezuelo’s body out of the bedroom and into the hallway by the kitchen, she said.
“The area in between the front of my bed and the dressers was too small to have access to his body,” she said. “I thought it would be smart to move to give more access, but I wasn’t strong enough to lift him, so I pulled.”
Weiner also testified that she did not use the mop that was found covered in blood the night of Hierrezuelo’s death.
She also said she did “not recall” when she decided to tell law enforcement that the shooter was an unknown man or repeating the story throughout the course of the night to multiple people.
“I was more so in shock, and there are things that I said and things that happened that night that I do not recall,” she said.
Weiner said she was scared to tell police what actually happened over the course of the fight and about the injuries she sustained to her face.
“I didn’t feel like they’d believe me,” she said. “My biggest fear was, and still is now, I was surrounded by all White males, and I was the only Black, African American woman in the community. It was a fear. I don’t have trust of them for my own personal reasons. I didn’t feel telling them anything would benefit me or help me. It would only be used to say I was the person. I was at fault.”
Prosecutors also rested their case Thursday morning with several more witnesses.
Jonathan Thompson, deputy Iowa state medical examiner, testified that he performed the autopsy of Hierrezuelo.
“The most significant finding was a single gunshot wound to the head, specifically to the left cheek area,” he said. “In addition to gunshot wound, there were injuries to face that we would call abrasions, most people call scrapes. There were also small abrasions or scrapes to the hands.”
Based on the gunshot wound, Thompson said the gun was fired within two to three feet of Hierrezuelo. He also ruled the gunshot wound as cause of death and manner of death as homicide.
Thompson noted that Hierrezuelo also had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.162%, more than twice the legal driving limit in Iowa of 0.08%, though that did not factor into his cause of death.
Scott Reger, special agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, testified Thursday about speaking with Weiner hours after Hierrezuelo was shot and trying to corroborate her story that Hierrezuelo was shot by an unknown man.
Reger said he asked to swab the blood on Weiner’s hands and clothes to see if they could identify the reported assailant’s blood, but Weiner did not let authorities do so until a search warrant was obtained. He also said Weiner “did not want us to talk to her kids.”
“From the outset, she felt like I was accusing her of something,” Reger said. “I told her I was just trying to understand the circumstances as far as what happened with the intruder that shot and killed Devon. It was difficult to get her to lay out specifics as far as what happened.”
Closing arguments in the trial will begin at 9:30 a.m. today.