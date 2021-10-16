A Dubuque teenager who is accused of a July shooting seeks to have his case waived to juvenile court.
Davon M. Cornwell, 17, has been charged as an adult for willful injury causing serious injury, sexual abuse and trafficking in stolen weapons, felony offenses to which he has pleaded not guilty.
Cornwell’s attorney, Ben Bartels, asked an Iowa District Court judge on Friday for a reverse waiver that would grant his client an exception to a state law that requires 16- and 17-year-old offenders who are accused of severe crimes to automatically be tried as adults.
“If we treat him as an adult, I think the collateral consequences of that are grave,” Bartels said. “A felony conviction impacts housing, education, among other areas of his life. He isn’t the person he is going to be. Youth is a transitional period.”
But Joshua Vander Ploeg, assistant Dubuque County attorney, said Cornwell’s past behavior and criminal record convey a history of willful manipulation.
Cornwell “puts on a good face” for his juvenile court officer, while flouting the terms of his probation for previous offenses, Vander Ploeg told the court.
“No matter what services we give to him, he is going to go right back to being a criminal,” Vander Ploeg said. “He is a danger to himself. He is a danger to the community.”
Cornwell was charged for his alleged involvement in a July 26 shooting in the parking lot of Hardee’s, 420 Rhomberg Ave. Court documents state that Cornwell shot Alexander J. Carman, 17, after “some words were exchanged” between the two.
Cornwell also is charged in connection with a reported sexual assault of an intoxicated woman in May at a Dubuque residence. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Bartels framed the shooting as a matter of self-defense and implored the court to consider Cornwell’s “dysfunctional” upbringing, which includes physical abuse, familial substance use and Cornwell’s own untreated mental illness.
The Iowa Department of Human Services also investigated 10 abuse allegations toward Cornwell, although just one was substantiated. Bartels said Cornwell was coached by his mother and stepfather to lie to state investigators.
Cornwell has been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder. Although he received mental health treatment at Hillcrest Family Services, he did not take his prescribed medications, his mother reported.
Bartels said that Cornwell’s untreated mental health challenges should factor into the judge’s decision, noting that juvenile court offers more opportunities for treatment because it is focused on rehabilitation compared to adult court, which focuses on punishment.
Several cases still are pending against Cornwell in juvenile court, including charges of assault causing bodily injury and burglary third degree.
Regarding those offenses, Cornwell was granted consent decrees, similar to deferred judgments in adult court. If a child successfully completes a term of probation, the charges will not appear on the child’s record.
Until his arrest, Davon met with his juvenile court officer Victor Anderson regularly.
Anderson said neither Cornwell nor his mother failed to report to Anderson that Cornwell violated the terms of his probation.
According to prosecutors, Cornwell’s violations included withholding information regarding his contact with law enforcement, failing to obey laws, possessing a firearm, associating with other involved in criminal activity or substance use and ignoring his curfew.
“We’ve worked with Davon for many years,” Anderson said. “His behaviors have increased over time. We’ve worked the skills. He knows the skills, but he basically continues to do what he wants to do.”
Davon’s mother, Rebecca Cornwell, told the court that she tried to enforce the terms of his probation, which her son followed “for the most part.”
“He’s a teenager,” she said. “I would have got harder on him, but I was told to let off.”
Anderson said a residential treatment program would take six to nine months to complete, but once Cornwell turns 18 on March 23, he would no longer be eligible.
Ben Bartels suggested the court allow Cornwell to attend the State Training School at Eldora, a program where could reside for up to 18 months if he arrived prior to his 18th birthday.
But Anderson said he believes it would be of little benefit, as the services offered at the training school are similar to those that already were offered to Cornwell.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter said he will make a decision regarding the reverse waiver within two to three weeks.
Additional charges against Cornwell remain under juvenile court jurisdiction, but they concern the same investigation.
The prosecution seeks to move those charges to adult court, and a waiver hearing is set for Oct. 20.