Maddie & Tae headline a concert on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Dyersville (Iowa) Commercial Club. The free concert was held as part of the Beyond the Game festivities tied to Thursday's game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Thousands of people turned out to a free country concert held held Wednesday ahead of today's Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams.
Country performers Maddie & Tae, Ingrid Andress and Shy Carter performed on the baseball field at Dyersville's Commercial Club Park.
"We are country fans through and through," said Juliann Balistreri, of Greeley, Iowa, who attended the event.
Balistreri was joined by friends Heather Laubenthal and Brenda Helmrich, both of Ryan, Iowa. The women said Shy Carter — who performs country, pop and R&B music — started the night off well by interacting with the crowd.
"He was walking around on the ground with people," Helmrich said. "He gladly took pictures with people."
Laubenthal said she also enjoyed Ingrid Andress' performance. Andress introduced introduce each song and talked about the emotions behind the lyrics.
Nine-year-olds Tenley Ostwinkle, of Dyersville; Ruby Wolfe, of Worthington, Iowa; and Adalyn White, of Earlville, Iowa, were up past their bedtimes to dance to the music.
"I like hanging out with my best friends," Tenley said as she put her arms around Ruby and Adalyn.
The girls are fans of Maddie & Tae and said some of their favorite songs by the country music duo include "Girl In A Country Song" and "Shut Up And Fish."