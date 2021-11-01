A Dubuque man pleaded not guilty to deliberately driving into a vehicle belonging to a law enforcement officer in Winnebago County.

Adam W. Purchase, 33, of 4404 Wren Drive, entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of second-degree criminal mischief on Friday, according to court documents.

Documents state that Purchase is alleged to have purposely struck a vehicle belonging to Robert Snitzer, an employee of the Forest City (Iowa) Police Department, at approximately 8:58 p.m. Oct. 3.

Purchase stated that he did so “because he did not like the owner of the vehicle,” according to documents. Purchase’s actions caused damage of more than $3,200 to Snitzer’s vehicle.

Purchase is set to stand trial beginning 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.

