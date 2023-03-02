Dubuque Community Schools officials are exploring the steps needed to implement a one-to-one technology program for the district’s elementary schools.
District leaders discussed the potential for an “augmented” one-to-one elementary program with school board members this week at a strategic plan update session, during which officials shared progress the district has made on its priority initiatives for the 2022-2023 school year.
The district’s middle and high schools currently have a one-to-one program, in which all students are issued a computer or similar technological device and can take it home each night.
Recommended for you
Superintendent Amy Hawkins said staff are exploring what the district would need to do to bring a similar program to the elementary level, though elementary students would not typically take home the devices on a daily basis.
“The district is really exploring what that capacity looks like, (and) if that is something we could implement grade level by grade level, starting with our fifth graders and working down the grades as funding becomes available,” she said. “Regardless of our philosophy around 1-to-1, funding becomes a big piece of that and how you sustain that moving forward.”
Ahead of the 2020-2021 school year, district officials purchased about 1,900 laptops and tablets to be distributed to elementary students as part of the district’s hybrid and virtual education offerings that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The purchase meant every student could have a device if school buildings were to close.
However, Chief Technology Officer Coby Culbertson said that as pandemic regulations waned, the district “did not continue to sustain” that level of technology for elementary students. Many of the devices that were purchased were redistributed to fill other technological needs around the district.
He said officials do not know how many devices would need to be purchased or what the cost of that purchase would be to bring the district’s elementary schools back to a 1-to-1 situation.
“We have to look at the resources we have internally and see what we would need to purchase,” he said.
Hawkins said the district also is considering logistical issues such as storage, charging and maintenance of equipment.
School Board Member Jim Prochaska noted that state legislators are considering changes to Iowa’s current rule that prohibits remote learning hours from counting toward the annual minimum instructional hours required by state law.
He said if that law were to change to allow Iowa districts to use remote learning instead of canceling school during adverse weather, the district would be wise to take steps and acquire the necessary technology for such a move.
“Obviously, there’s some financial constraints to that, and it appears we’re far from a 1-to-1 (situation) at the elementary schools now,” he said. “ … But it seems like it’s a bit of a trend to be able to allow some type of learning (during bad weather).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.