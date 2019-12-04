SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Cookies, Cocoa & Carols, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Registration required. Decorate cookies, sip cocoa, sing favorite holiday songs and receive a ticket to “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 9 at the University of Dubuque Heritage Center.
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program — Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Each month, there will be numerous adaptive sports opportunities, featuring one sport.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p. dominoes and cards; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Thursday
Teen DIY: Holiday Painted Ornaments, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. For those in grades 6-12. Create either splatter paint or hand-drawn holiday ornaments. Get creative and make a gift for a loved one or yourself. Project can take as little as 15 minutes.
Cookies, Cocoa, & Carols, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Registration required. Decorate cookies, sip cocoa, sing favorite holiday songs and receive a ticket to “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 9 at the University of Dubuque Heritage Center.
The Salvation Army Senior Potluck, 1099 Iowa St. Serving at 11:30 a.m. Bring a small dish to share; meat and potatoes furnished. Guest: Iowa Extension Food Demonstration.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Snowbiz: A Grinch-defying Cool Yule Dinner Theatre, noon and 6 p.m., Dubuque Golf and Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Staged dinner-theater style, features vocals, a live jazz orchestra, and food and drink.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Hypnotist Jim Wand, 8 p.m., Peosta (Iowa) Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road. Show has adult content, for ages 18 and older.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
“Better Angels” Documentary Screening, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. The film focuses on the creation and growth of the program, which exists to creature dialogue between red and blue citizens.
LEARNING
Thursday
2020 Census Complete Count Planning Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Jo Daviess County Health Department, 9483 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill. To provide attendees a general overview and operational timeline of census 2020 and assist in preparations to form a complete count committee for the county.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Natural Momma Birth Class, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn how to prepare for labor, options to consider in birth planning and how to work with your body to bring your baby into the world. Cost is $125 for three sessions.
Thursday
Chair Yoga, 7 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A trained instructor will lead an hour of this gentle style of yoga adapted to be done sitting on, or standing by, a chair.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie 563-588-9613.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant,
31 Locust St.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
FOOD & DRINK
Thursday
Craft Cocktails With Bryan, 6 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. Learn how to master the perfect craft cocktail recipes to “wow” your guests.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust streets, second level. Details: 563-590-9623.