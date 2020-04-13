A Dubuque man who pleaded guilty to brandishing knives at his ex-girlfriend was sentenced recently to three months in jail.
Thevorius D. Medley, 36, of 3268 Hillcrest Road, No. 9, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to domestic assault while displaying a weapon. Medley was also charged with child endangerment. That charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Medley was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail, with credit for seven days served, and two years of informal probation. He was also fined $625.
Court documents state that police responded to Medley’s residence at about 2:10 p.m. March 31. Heather B.E. Kennedy, 29, who also lives at the residence, told police that she and Medley broke up recently but they still lived together while he worked to get his own apartment.
Authorities said Medley threatened Heather B.E. Kennedy with a pair of knives during an argument. The couple’s 11-year-old son reportedly was in between his parents at the time. Kennedy was able to exit the residence and call police.