A local board today announced the awarding of about $40,00 to food-related programs in Dubuque County.
The awards were made by the Dubuque County Local Board for Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
A press release states that the following nonprofits received awards:
- Dubuque Food Pantry: $10,000
- Dubuque Area Labor Harvest: $10,000
- The Salvation Army: $10,000
- Dubuque Dream Center: $3,890
- Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging: $3,890
- Opening Doors: $1,000
- Lord of Life Church: $1,000
The funding came via the Federal Emergency Management Agency.