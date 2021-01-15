A local board today announced the awarding of about $40,00 to food-related programs in Dubuque County.

The awards were made by the Dubuque County Local Board for Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

A press release states that the following nonprofits received awards:

  • Dubuque Food Pantry: $10,000
  • Dubuque Area Labor Harvest: $10,000
  • The Salvation Army: $10,000
  • Dubuque Dream Center: $3,890
  • Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging: $3,890
  • Opening Doors: $1,000
  • Lord of Life Church: $1,000

The funding came via the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

