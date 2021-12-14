A former Dubuque postal worker was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for stealing almost $650,000 in checks from the mail.
Amy Jurisic, 38, was given the sentence Monday in the U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after previously pleading guilty to a charge of mail theft.
Jurisic currently resides in Carterville, Ga., but previously lived in Dubuque, according to a press release.
The release states that Jurisic worked as a postal clerk at the Dubuque Post Office in 2017 and 2018.
During that time, she stole more than 60 pieces of mail, specifically mail containing checks made out to a Dubuque business. The release states that the stolen checks totaled nearly $650,000.
“Evidence showed that she then gave the checks to an individual in Chicago who was part of a check-cashing operation,” the release states. “The operation would change the names on the check and attempt to deposit the checks into various bank accounts.”
The release states that only about $62,000 of the stolen checks were deposited into bank accounts. Other checks were flagged as fraudulent.
In addition to serving 33 months in prison, Jurisic also must pay $62,455 in restitution. She was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following her prison term.