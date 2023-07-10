Top Gun Can Cleaning
Brothers Bodee and Ashton Pitts, 16 and 18, launched their second Farley business in eight years with Top Gun Can Cleaning. After successfully building Pitts Brothers Lawn Care Inc. and establishing themselves in the regional mowing and snow removal community, they’ve embraced garbage and recycling receptacle cleaning.

 ERIN LABELLE

FARLEY, Iowa — At the ages of 8 and 10, brothers Bodee and Ashton Pitts, of Farley, launched Pitts Brothers Lawn Care Inc., when a family friend asked if the boys could mow his elderly father’s lawn over the summer. Today, Ashton, 18, a recent Western Dubuque High School graduate, and Bodee, 16, have grown their company to include snow removal with nine winter employees and three in the summer. They serve 84 lawn care customers and 45 for snow removal with seven riding mowers, after beginning with a single push mower.

As if this wasn’t enough growth for an eight-year period, the brothers recently opened Top Gun Can Cleaning LLC, their second business. They bought the business from a Farley resident who’d heard the boys were thinking about adding trash and recycling can cleaning to their menu of services. He’d driven to Texas to purchase the machine and set up the business, as well as a website, but never launched. The former owner, a Top Gun fan, honored a favorite movie with his choice of business name.

