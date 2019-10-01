Three candidates vying for the Ward 4 seat on the Dubuque City Council shared plans for housing, environmental sustainability and other areas Monday night.
Brad Cavanagh, Antonino Erba and Jay Schiesl were among the six candidates that participated in a Dubuque League of Women Voters forum ahead of the Tuesday, Oct. 8, primary elections. The top two vote-getters in each race advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Cavanagh, Erba and Schiesl are competing for the seat held by Jake Rios, who did not run for re-election.
Both Cavanagh and Schiesl currently serve on city commissions and have past experience with various organizations, and they highlighted those throughout the evening.
Cavanagh also focused on a vision of being a more-open, involved communicator.
“I want somebody who is going to get out in the community and listen to what people have to say,” he said. “I have been out doing that since July. What I want to challenge myself to do is not stop doing that. We often see candidates knocking on doors to get votes, but we don’t see council members doing the same.”
Schiesl highlighted his experience serving on the Dubuque Community School Board from 1999 to 2002, saying he alone has experience distributing public funds. That influenced, for instance, his insistence that any plan for Five Flags Center put an end to the at-least-$800,000-per-year subsidy the city has to pay.
“I would not support a plan that increases property taxes and still requires the city to pay more every year,” he said. “We need a Five Flags that is going to be sustainable and be able to operate on its own.”
Erba was proud to be the opposition to the “status quo,” against which he spoke several times throughout the evening. He came to the forum, for instance, from his own protest of law enforcement.
“I don’t want to be a conventional City Council member,” he said. “I follow my own muse, but I want you to hold me accountable when I falter.”
All three candidates wanted to stress their understanding of both the promise and problems unique to the Fourth Ward, which includes much of downtown.
HOUSING: Each of the three agreed that housing is a serious need in Ward 4.
Erba said he knows well the lack of affordable housing in these neighborhoods, as he is currently living in a hotel room. He said that if there is such a lack of affordable housing in an area that a person’s best option is to rent a room in a hotel, “there is something seriously wrong with Dubuque.”
Some of that he put on “slumlords,” which he said are rampant in the city, especially those who refuse to accept federal housing assistance vouchers.
Erba said that in lieu of public housing, which he would support, he wants to get some help from landlords.
“I have a plan that if you are a landlord making $100,000 or more in profit, you have to return some of that to the city,” he said.
Schiesl said he is more concerned about the quality of housing.
“Many of the properties are not fit,” he said. “We need to take a harder look at our inspection process and how we’re looking at these properties.”
Schiesl also wants to find more incentives for landlords to keep their properties in better shape.
Cavanagh said he wanted to continue city and partner initiatives like Dubuque’s True North, while looking for other public/private partnerships.
“(The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) drives a lot of this, tells cities what they have to do,” he said. “But that doesn’t stop the city from building these, working with landlords.”
SUSTAINABILITY: Recycling garnered a good amount of focus from candidates, particularly access for residents of apartment buildings. An audience question stated it is more difficult to recycle for people living in such structures.
That proved a surprise for Cavanagh and Schiesl, who both said they wanted to dig deeper into that.
“There is a reason this isn’t happening right now,” Cavanagh said. “I would want to know what that is. The number one thing I’d want to do is ask the people in Ward 4, do you have access to recycling? Do you want it?”
Schiesl said some of the appearances of recycling bins and infrastructure can confuse residents to the point where it is difficult to recycle at all.
Erba said that while living in a small apartment, he had access to no type of on-site recycling.
“I would gather them up in my apartment and have to wait until I made a trip to Target,” he said. “That’s all I could do. If you allow people to recycle, they will do it responsibly.”
Erba also pushed for a return to glass recycling.