GALENA, Ill. -- A popular art festival has joined the ever-growing list of summer events nixed due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 15th annual Market House Square Art Festival, scheduled for Aug. 8 and 9 in Galena, has been canceled, organizers announced.
In a press release, organizers said that the health and safety of artists, food vendors, musicians and thousands of attendees remained its top priority.
Next year's event is slated for Aug. 14 and 15 at the Old Market House State Historic Site in Galena.
For more information, visit www.hellogalena.org or call 815-777-1448.