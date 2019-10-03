MANCHESTER, Iowa — Authorities said two Manchester police officers were injured recently in a struggle with an 18-year-old who was arrested on several criminal charges.
According to court documents, police responded to a report of a fight on Ludland Drive in Manchester on Sept. 24. After investigators spoke with witnesses, they were approached by Jalen Quick, 18, of Hopkinton, who began yelling.
Police said they told Quick to be quiet, but he became combative. When Quick was told he was being placed under arrest, he struggled and punched Sgt. Chad Wright in the eye, causing a “severe injury,” court documents state.
Another officer, Amy Zehr, sustained a thumb injury in the struggle, according to court documents. Once Quick was in custody, officers reported finding marijuana, drug paraphernalia and prescription pills on him.
Quick ultimately was arrested on a felony charge of assault causing serious injury and misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts resulting in serious injury, assault on police causing injury, a controlled substance violation, possession of marijuana and two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
Quick also faces three assault charges related to the incident that initially drew police attention. Authorities said he assaulted Kyle W.A. Beck, Beck’s mother, Dawn M. Boll, and Boll’s husband, Daniel L. Starnes.