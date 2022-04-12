MANCHESTER, Iowa – Regional Medical Center Auxiliary will hold a fundraising luncheon later this month.

The event will be held at noon on April 26 at The Gathering Place, 1711 N. Second St.

Cost is $15.

RSVPs can be made by Monday, April 18, by emailing auxiliary@regmedctr.org or by calling 563-927-7534.

The auxiliary’s fundraising efforts have contributed more than $41,000 to support the hospital during the past three years.

