PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A draft of Platteville’s capital improvement plan identified nearly $80 million in projects that city leaders would like to complete in the next five years.

The list represents projects city leaders aim to see finished from 2023 to 2027, not necessarily those that the city will be able to execute. The plan was presented to Platteville Common Council members this week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.