PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A draft of Platteville’s capital improvement plan identified nearly $80 million in projects that city leaders would like to complete in the next five years.
The list represents projects city leaders aim to see finished from 2023 to 2027, not necessarily those that the city will be able to execute. The plan was presented to Platteville Common Council members this week.
“The CIP is a planning document,” City Manager Adam Ruechel said. “It doesn’t officially guarantee all projects within the plan will be able to be funded.”
The draft plan includes more than 150 projects, representing needs across several city departments. Each project received a ranking of one through five, with five being the highest priority.
Higher-priority projects include construction of the city’s new fire station, budgeted at $10 million, and replacement of the city’s severe weather warning system, estimated to cost $262,500. Lower-priority items include some smaller street projects and the creation of a city amphitheater.
The departments with the biggest asks were the city’s Public Works and Water & Sewer departments. Combined, the two would need about $62 million to complete all identified projects, many of which consist of road improvements and new equipment.
“I look at this long list, and the question that comes up … is, ‘Is there enough money to do these things?’” asked Council Member Ken Kilian, referring to the lengthy list of public works projects.
Ruechel replied that there likely would not.
With about $79.7 million in project needs, the city would be hard pressed to fund every project identified in the plan. Instead, city staff will use the list during the budget process to determine which projects fit what Ruechel called the city’s “financial reality.”
Kilian asked if this made the draft plan something akin to a “wish list.”
Ruechel replied that he would characterize it more as “a plan.”
“This document allows us to kind of keep tabs on those projects that we should be doing so we don’t (lose track) … and wonder, ‘What are we doing with that?’” he said.
One factor affecting the plan is inflationary pressure from recent supply chain slowdowns. Ruechel said this has been acutely felt when it comes to construction costs and the acquisition of certain types of equipment.
This has forced the city to consider how to best meet these costs, with some projects facing a reduction in scope.
Council members will be in contact with city staff over the next several weeks to review and refine the list. It is expected to reappear at the Sept. 13 meeting to be considered for council approval.
City staff will determine during the city’s annual budgeting process which projects are financially feasible given available funding sources.
“September is the adoption of a plan, and plans can change,” Council President Barbara Daus said. “It’s not the adoption of a budget.”
