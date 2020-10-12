Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Dubuque.
Jeffrey S. Rohm, 54, of Coralville, Iowa, and passenger Daekaree J. McLean, 19, of North Liberty, Iowa, were both transported to Mercy- One Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Rohm’s vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 151 from the U.S. 61 off ramp at 6:25 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Barbara A. Gruenewald, 82, of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., was on the off ramp from U.S. 61 southbound to U.S. 151 and attempted to turn around in the median. Rohm attempted to avoid Gruenewald’s vehicle but struck it.
Gruenewald was cited with improper use of lanes.