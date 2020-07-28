BELMONT, Wis. — An interim superintendent will take the helm of the Belmont Community School District.
Belmont School Board members recently approved Wayne Anderson’s hiring and are expected to finalize his contract and salary on Thursday, July 30.
Board President Vaughn Mester called Anderson “a good fit” and said his experience made him stand out from the four candidates the board interviewed.
Anderson’s first day of work will be Monday, Aug. 3.
He previously was the superintendent of the Mount Horeb Area and Williams Bay school districts. The latter position also was held in an interim capacity.
Anderson’s contract will run through June 30. He succeeds former Superintendent Christy Larson, who submitted her resignation to the board in June. Mester declined to comment on the matter.
He said the board will begin a search for a permanent superintendent in the late fall.