Authorities said a man recently was injured in a rollover crash in Dubuque County.

Dennis A. Anderson, 37, of Bellevue, Iowa, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said Anderson was driving north on U.S. 52 South at 9:20 p.m. on April 18 when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a rock embankment and rolled over.

Anderson was cited with failure to maintain control.

