CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade community members have selected their top choices for a potential new Cascade Public Library site.
Community members met Tuesday night at the final library advisory task force meeting, led by FEH Design, to voice their final thoughts on which of 30 prospective library sites they liked best. The top three choices will later be presented to local officials for further consideration.
“This is really your recommendation to go back to the library board and City Council,” said Kevin Eipperle, FEH Design vice president and architect.
Integrating an existing stone building at the corner of Second Avenue Southwest and Buchanan Street Southwest with a new library structure was one of the top choices. Eipperle noted that the property owner of this site voiced support for a library there, but property owners at other sites have not yet been contacted.
The other two top choices were a site near Riverview Park at 110 Second Ave. SW and a site on the North Fork Maquoketa River behind 108 First Ave. W.
All of the sites would give the library 7,685 square feet of space. The current building is 2,222 square feet.
The Cascade City Council voted in June to enter into an agreement with FEH Design to research new library options, including new sites or expanding the existing building.
FEH Design has held several public input meetings to gather community thoughts on prospective sites and develop sketches on what library buildings could look like.
On Tuesday, FEH Design shared estimated library project costs on several sites based on prospective property valuations for 2023.
The estimates on the top three site choices fell between about $3.3 million and $3.7 million, though Eipperle stressed that the figures weren’t actual bids.
“If they all cost about the same, you might as well pick the one you like the best,” Eipperle said.
The site near Riverview Park was one of the top choices of Cascade resident Monica Recker.
“The park is very picturesque, and it’s always going to be there,” she said.
Cascade resident Marie Thomas chose the stone building site as her top choice for a new library.
“I really love the old stone building,” she said. “When I heard they were doing this, that was actually the first place I thought a library should be.”
She noted that all of the choices that ended up in the top three were located in the middle of the city and would be a walkable distance for many residents.
In addition to bringing the top three recommendations to officials, Eipperle said that a community survey will likely go out in four to five weeks asking people about their library habits, thoughts on the top recommendations and if they would be willing to help fund a new library.
“We’ve had about 60 community members participate in these meetings,” he said. “It would be great to hear from 200 to 300 community members.”