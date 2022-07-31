When Elaina Valentine was 13, she donned her first 19th-century dress, made her way to the front yard of Mathias Ham Historic Site in Dubuque and immediately fell in love.
The site was hosting a Fourth of July ice cream social that day and needed people to greet attendees and manage booths. Valentine was recruited by a friend to volunteer that day, but over the past four years, she has had no problem returning to the site of her own accord.
“I really enjoy interacting with people and getting to see people enjoy themselves,” she said. “I’ve really learned that everyone has a story to tell.”
Valentine, now 17, is among the volunteers who help at Mathias Ham Historic Site and National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. She regularly volunteers on weekends to help out at a variety of events, often throwing on the period garb to immerse guests and occasionally becoming Sippi, the river museum’s mascot.
So far, she has devoted more than 100 hours volunteering both at Ham House and the river museum.
Valentine said much of her volunteer time is spent helping children with activities or games, an experience she finds entertaining in its own right.
“The kids get really excited when it’s an interactive thing,” she said. “I enjoy helping them through that.”
Kristen Leffler, staff resource and engagement manager and volunteer and internship coordinator for the river museum, said volunteers are an essential element of the workforce that helps the river museum and Ham House continue to operate.
“They all bring their own personal spin to what they do,” Leffler said. “I think it’s especially important for a young person to volunteer. When young people see another young person volunteering, that shows them that they can also volunteer.”
Valentine is one of several younger volunteers at the historic site, but it isn’t just the youth helping out.
Pat Mauritz, 65, has volunteered at Ham House for 13 years and sewn many of the costumes that volunteers such as Valentine wear.
Mauritz said she enjoys seeing younger volunteers put on her dresses and try to help out in the community.
“I think it’s very nice what they do,” Mauritz said. “It really is a lot of fun.”
Valentine said she intends to attend culinary school when she graduates from high school next year, but she has no intentions of decreasing her time volunteering.
“I think I’ll keep volunteering wherever I end up because it’s so rewarding,” she said.
