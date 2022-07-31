People who make a difference: Elaina Valentine
Elaina Valentine, 17, often dresses in period clothing when volunteering at Mathias Ham Historic Site in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

When Elaina Valentine was 13, she donned her first 19th-century dress, made her way to the front yard of Mathias Ham Historic Site in Dubuque and immediately fell in love.

The site was hosting a Fourth of July ice cream social that day and needed people to greet attendees and manage booths. Valentine was recruited by a friend to volunteer that day, but over the past four years, she has had no problem returning to the site of her own accord.

