State campgrounds in Iowa will be open for all campers starting Friday, according to a press release issued by the state's Department of Natural Resources.
This was made possible following an announcement today that state parks could open modern restrooms, shower buildings and cabins.
Campgrounds are now accessible to all campers, including those using RVs, pop-ups or tent camping, the DNR clarified in its release. However, youth group sites will remain closed.
The DNR office cautioned campers to avoid gathers or groups larger than 10 people.
In campgrounds, only campers with overnight reservations will be allowed and no visitors will be permitted.
Only six overnight occupants per campsite will be allowed. An exception will be made only when an immediate family includes more than six people.