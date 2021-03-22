A pair of country music stars whose success stretches back to the 1990s will make a stop in Dubuque in May.
Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence will perform at Five Flags Center on May 20. The concert will mark the first time either singer has performed at the venue, according to a press release.
Over the course of his career, Walker has boasted 31 charted singles and four platinum albums. He is known for songs such as “If I Could Make A Living,” “Live Until I Die,” “This Woman And This Man,” “Hypnotize The Moon” and “Rumor Has It.”
Lawrence released his debut album in 1991 and since has had eight No. 1s and 22 top-ten tracks on the country singles charts. He is known for songs such as “Today’s Lonely Fool,” “If the Good Die Young” and “Paint Me a Birmingham.”
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the Five Flags Box Office or at FiveFlagsCenter.com. Presale information will be posted on Five Flags Center’s social media channels.