A federal agency announced Friday the awarding of a nearly $1 million grant for an “innovative, next-generation” traffic-control system in Dubuque.
The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration awarded the funding to the Iowa Department of Transportation for the $5 million project in Dubuque.
The rest of the funding for the first phase of the project — which will cost about $3.4 million — will come from other federal, state and local sources.
About $820,000 will come from the Iowa Department of Transportation, and the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transit Study will chip in about $700,000. The City of Dubuque will pay $350,000, about $250,000 of which will come in the form of a distribution from the Dubuque Racing Association.
The project is a collaboration among the city, DOT and the East Central Intergovernmental Association. It aims to “develop an automatic system that will use traffic-control strategies to enable dynamic traffic routing on 10 Dubuque traffic corridors to maximize existing roadway capacities in the Dubuque metro area,” according to a press release from the city.
The system would allow city staff to monitor traffic and “intervene as necessary but does not require constant or significant manual operations,” the release states. It said the system will reduce equipment costs at the intersections, reduce congestion and improve safety.
“This system, the first of its kind in the nation, will give the city’s operators the ability to help drivers to reduce their commuting time by better utilizing existing road capacity,” the release states. “This project will also help identify future projects that will improve safety and reduce congestion in the Dubuque metro area.”
Chandra Ravada, director of transportation for ECIA, said project leaders will be ready to solicit bids for consultants by mid-February, and one should be hired and in place by late summer. While there is no firm timeline, Ravada estimates it will take two or three years from when the consultant is on the job for the project to be finished.
The second phase of the project — with a cost of about $1.4 million — is not yet funded, Ravada said. However, he said funding sources will be identified as project leaders work on the system.