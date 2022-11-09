Republican incumbents on Tuesday were elected to new terms representing the tri-state area in the Iowa Legislature.
Here is how the results shaped up for elections outside of Dubuque County.
A Republican incumbent easily defeated his Democratic challenger in the race to represent Jones County and most of Jackson County in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, was elected to a second term in the Iowa House with 8,415 votes, while Democrat Tony Amsler received 4,456 votes. Bradley will represent the new District 66, which includes all of Jones County and most of Jackson County, other than the southwest corner and the city of Maquoketa.
Bradley, a dentist and private flight instructor from Cascade, has served two years in the Iowa House. In June, he defeated Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, in the state’s primary election to win the Republican nomination for the seat. The two men both ended up living in House District 66 due to redistricting.
Amsler, a retired teacher and education technology contractor from Monticello, was nominated in July to run for the seat by a nominating convention of members of the Democratic party central committees of Jones and Jackson counties who reside in the district.
Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, bested Democrat Terry McGovern in Tuesday’s election to earn the Iowa House District 67 seat.
Johnson, who has served for six years in the Iowa Senate, received 9,212 votes, while McGovern received 4,357. District 67 covers all of Delaware County, southern Buchanan County and the southwest corner of Dubuque County.
Johnson opted to run for the Iowa House seat after redistricting put him in the same district as Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan.
Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, bested Democrat Kay Pence in the Iowa House District 70 race.
Mommsen received 8,087 votes, compared to Pence’s 5,105. District 70 includes Maquoketa and southwestern Jackson County.
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, defeated Democratic challenger Brian Bruening in the Iowa House District 64 race.
Osmundson, who has served in the Iowa House since 2019, received 9,176 votes, while Bruening received 4,148. District 64 covers all of Clayton and Allamakee counties, plus the city of Holy Cross and surrounding area in Dubuque County.
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, bested Democratic challenger Jed Ganzer to represent District 35 in the Iowa Senate.
Cournoyer received 14,542 votes, while Ganzer received 9,271. District 35 will include southwest Jackson County and the city of Maquoketa.
