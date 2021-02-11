Taxpayers are being cautioned to choose a tax preparer wisely as tax season begins this week.
The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns on Friday, Feb. 12.
A press release from the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS warns that taxpayers who commit fraud could face penalties that include payment of taxes owed plus interest, fines and jail time.
The release also warns against tax preparer fraud, which could include false deductions and credits in order to inflate refunds.
Taxpayers can avoid unscrupulous preparers by following the following tips:
- Choose a preparer who is available year-round in case of questions that arise after the filing season.
- Ask for a preparer’s IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number, which is required for paid preparers.
- Ask about a preparer’s credentials and check their qualifications.
- Ask about service fees. Avoid preparers who base fees on a percentage of their client’s refund or claim to offer a bigger refund than their competition.
- Never sign a blank or incomplete return. Review a return before signing.
Visit IRS.gov for more information.