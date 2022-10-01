The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Justin J. Blackman, 22, of 1570 Central Ave., No. 3, reported $600 worth of damage to a vehicle parked in the 1800 block of University Avenue between 3:25 and 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
  • Sarah L. Brandenburg, 19, of 2655 Anamosa Drive, reported the theft of a catalytic converter valued at $1,500 from a vehicle parked at her residence between 1:30 and 9:10 a.m. Thursday.

