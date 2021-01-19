PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A reluctant Platteville Common Council has approved a conditional-use permit for the construction of a telecommunications tower in the city’s downtown.
TowerNorth Development LLC intends to construct a 150-foot tower this spring, adjacent to a carwash owned by Brian Laufenberg at 90 E. Alden Ave.
The structure will be leased to Verizon Wireless, which will relocate the company’s existing installation located on the city’s water tower.
The issuance, which was unanimous, comes amid widespread community opposition; however, the council had few options in light of state and federal laws that prevent local governments from prohibiting tower construction on the grounds of aesthetics, economic impact or perceived health concerns.